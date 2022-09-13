The Cobra Kai Star You Likely Didn't Know Played Tennis With James Bond

Any actor who starred in the "Karate Kid" movies knows what it's like to be famous. That's especially true for the cast members of 1984's "The Karate Kid," which has become one of the most beloved movies of the 1980s in the years since its original release. Indeed, while Martin Kove has appeared in more than his fair share of notable TV shows and movies over the course of his career, he'll always be best known for his performance as John Kreese, the head sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo, in "The Karate Kid."

Kove not only played Kreese in the first "Karate Kid" film, but also in 1986's " The Karate Kid Part II" and 1989's "The Karate Kid Part III." More recently, Kove even reprised his role as Kreese when he joined the cast of "Cobra Kai," which counts "Karate Kid" actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka among its stars. Since his debut in the "Karate Kid" sequel TV series, too, Kove's Kreese has become a prominent figure in "Cobra Kai."

All of which is to say that Kove has had plenty of experience dealing with fame throughout his career. However, even the most devoted "Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" fans may be surprised to learn which iconic movie star Kove once had the good fortune of crossing paths with on a tennis court.