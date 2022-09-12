Lizzo's Emmy Win Just Put Her One Step Closer To A Monumental Entertainment Achievement

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" took home the Emmy Award for outstanding competition series at tonight's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, beating out "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Top Chef," among others. The show follows a group of plus-sized girls as they compete to become one of Lizzo's backup dancers. Winners will soon accompany the pop star on a worldwide tour.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Lizzo dedicated her win to big girls everywhere, saying she created "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" to fill a void of representation for people who look like her. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."

The win was an upset in a race that also included consecutive four-time winner "RuPaul's Drag Race." But not only is Lizzo's Emmy win a massive achievement for her television show and her personal career, it also brings her one step closer to one of the rarest achievements in all of entertainment.