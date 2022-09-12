The Witcher Season 3 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

The fantasy genre is alive and well in 2022, particularly on the small screen. On the HBO front, the "Game of Thrones" franchise has returned with the House Targaryen-centric prequel series "House of the Dragon." As for Amazon Prime Video, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes audiences back to Middle-earth during the Second Age, one of its most tumultuous time periods. Meanwhile, the streaming giant Netflix certainly hasn't been left out in the rain. Even in such a crowded TV landscape, "The Witcher" continues to stand tall as a runaway subscriber favorite.

Looking to author Andrzej Sapkowski's books of the same name for inspiration, "The Witcher" tells a tale of magic, drama, and plenty of sword-clanging action, with Henry Cavill leading the cast as Geralt of Rivia. Season 1 premiered back in December of 2019 and almost instantaneously took the entertainment world by storm. With that, Season 2 joined the Netflix release slate and eventually arrived in December of 2021. Before this batch of episodes even arrived, however, Netflix struck while the iron was hot and greenlit a third season of "The Witcher" — much to the delight of fans.

Since its announcement in September of 2021, news about "The Witcher" Season 3 has been pretty sparse. Thankfully, we finally have a huge and positive update on it on the production front.