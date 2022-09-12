The Devastating Death Of Jack Ging

Jack Ging, 90, best known to many as General Harlan "Bull" Fulbright on NBC's 1980s classic "The A-Team," died in his residence in La Quinta, California, on September 9, 2022 (via Deadline). Ging's Bull Fulbright was often relentless in his hunting of the A-Team but became a vital ally to the team of fictitious U.S. Special Forces after tracking them down. Although the actor only appeared in six episodes of the memorable series, his TV and film appearances span nearly 40 years, from the late-1950s to the mid-1990s (per IMDb). If you don't recall him from "The A-Team," chances are you may remember the actor from "Mannix," in which he had a long-running recurring role as Lieutenant Dan Ives. One of the performer's most prominent movie roles was as Morgan Allen, a supporting character in Clint Eastwood's "High Plains Drifter."

Born in Alva, Oklahoma, according to the Alva Review-Courier, Ging was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame in 2021. Some of his other film appearances include "Play Misty for Me," "Where the Red Fern Grows," and "The Disappearance of Flight 412," which was his final, credited feature film role in 1974. Although the prolific actor never experienced career lulls, his final acting credits came nearly 30 years before his death.