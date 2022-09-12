She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro's Reveal Makes Us Love Madisynn And Wong Even More
This article contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1, Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?"
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" fans are utterly captivated by the show's newest relationship, and it's got nothing to do with Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and one of her many unfortunate dates.
Episode 4 of the series, "Is This Not Real Magic?", introduced fans of the show to Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), an average 20-year-old whose ordinary life is complicated when she attends a magic show put on by one Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). Blaze was expelled from Kamar Taj for misusing magic, something he's begun to do in his act. Madisynn learns firsthand when she's teleported to a horrifying world where demons dwell. She ends up falling through another portal and tumbles into Wong's (Benedict Wong) living room. That's enough of a magical misstep to force Wong's hand; he sues Blaze to keep him from practicing further magic and endangering those around him. Madisynn ends up a witness in the case and reveals that she and Wong have become best friends thanks to their unexpected meeting. She's even got a nickname for him — "Wongers."
The chemistry between Wong and Madisynn has definitely captured the audience's attention, especially in the episode's post-credit scene, which features the twosome chilling out together watching "The Sopranos" together and subsequently bonding over their mutual love of the crime drama. There's a surprising factoid about how their friendship plays out onscreen, as showrunner and "She-Hulk" director Kat Coiro recently explained.
Kat Coiro says the scene wasn't originally in the episode's script
Per a September 2022 interview with TV Line, Kat Coiro reveals that the tag scene is an outgrowth of Patty Guggenheim's chemistry with Benedict Wong and didn't exist in the episode's original conclusion. "When Wong and Madisynn are riffing with each other...? That didn't exist in the script. That came purely from the actors' comedic chemistry and us going, 'We've got to throw some cameras on these two because they're so funny," Coiro explained. There's no word as to whether or not Madisynn will return, but the character has become quite popular among Marvel fans — to the point where her presence has begun to spawn fan theories that connect her to other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. Can a spin-off be too far behind for the character?
Coiro is a big booster of Guggenheim's career, as the actress has worked with the director across multiple projects during the course of their careers. Coiro admits that Guggenheim was an unfamiliar face to Marvel execs when the actress came in to read for them. "But then she came in and auditioned for us and everybody — the Marvel executives, [including] Wendy Jacobson and Sean Earley ... [head writer/EP] Jessica [Gao] — everyone watching that audition was actually crying with laughter. Tears streaming down their faces," Coiro enthused. Hopefully, they'll get another chance to bring Madisynn's antics to another "She-Hulk" episode.