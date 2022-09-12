She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro's Reveal Makes Us Love Madisynn And Wong Even More

This article contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1, Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?"

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" fans are utterly captivated by the show's newest relationship, and it's got nothing to do with Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and one of her many unfortunate dates.

Episode 4 of the series, "Is This Not Real Magic?", introduced fans of the show to Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), an average 20-year-old whose ordinary life is complicated when she attends a magic show put on by one Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). Blaze was expelled from Kamar Taj for misusing magic, something he's begun to do in his act. Madisynn learns firsthand when she's teleported to a horrifying world where demons dwell. She ends up falling through another portal and tumbles into Wong's (Benedict Wong) living room. That's enough of a magical misstep to force Wong's hand; he sues Blaze to keep him from practicing further magic and endangering those around him. Madisynn ends up a witness in the case and reveals that she and Wong have become best friends thanks to their unexpected meeting. She's even got a nickname for him — "Wongers."

The chemistry between Wong and Madisynn has definitely captured the audience's attention, especially in the episode's post-credit scene, which features the twosome chilling out together watching "The Sopranos" together and subsequently bonding over their mutual love of the crime drama. There's a surprising factoid about how their friendship plays out onscreen, as showrunner and "She-Hulk" director Kat Coiro recently explained.