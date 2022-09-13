Cobra Kai's Dallas Dupree Young Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Martin Kove And Thomas Ian Griffith - Exclusive

As the Miyagiverse continues to expand through the Netflix series "Cobra Kai," more unique characters are introduced to the saga that kicked off with the 1984 classic film "The Karate Kid." Among them is Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne, who was introduced to "Cobra Kai" in Season 4 and takes on a bigger role in Season 5.

Of course, the foundation for the Miyagiverse was laid with the intense rivalry between high school teens Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their respective senseis, Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) and John Kreese (Martin Kove). After Daniel defeated Johnny in the All-Valley tournament at the conclusion of "The Karate Kid," the bad blood carried through to "The Karate Kid: Part III." It's there where Kreese's longtime friend and fellow soldier Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is introduced, and the duo concocts a plan for the martial arts expert to corrupt Daniel.

Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" established Terry as a core character in the series who uses his money and power to shore up Kreese's Cobra Kai dojo in an effort to bring down Daniel's Miyagi-do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojo. One of the big twists in Season 4 came with the unexpected behavior of Daniel's son, Anthony (Griffin Santopietro), who bullies Kenny. But unlike the path Daniel took in "The Karate Kid," Kenny is drawn to the "No Mercy" mindset of Cobra Kai to learn karate as a way to get even with Anthony. Naturally, since Kenny joined Cobra Kai, many of Young's scenes were opposite Kove and Griffith, and it created enough memories to last him a lifetime.