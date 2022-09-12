Maxim Baldry Is All In On This Rings Of Power Fan Theory

Since it was announced in 2017, Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been inspiring all kinds of fan theories, and that has continued since the show finally premiered this month. For fans of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, one of the biggest draws is seeing how the show will fit into the established lore.

As a reminder, the show is set during the Second Age. "Rings of Power's" source material is "The Hobbit," the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and the appendices. However, the show doesn't have the rights to other Middle Earth books, like "The Silmarillion," "Unfinished Tales," or "History of Middle Earth." This means that "Rings of Power" will have some amount of leeway to fill in the gaps in Middle Earth's chronology.

One of many examples is the character of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). An original character created for the TV series, he's a man stranded on a raft that rescues Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and he continues to help her on her quest to locate Sauron.

Recently, in a video for Vanity Fair, cast members Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ema Horvath (Eärien) and Owain Arthur (Durin) reacted to various fan theories found online, including one about Halbrand and Galadriel. This theory would be bonkers if it happened, and Baldry is all for it.