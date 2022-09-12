Here's How You Can Watch The One Piece Movie That Just Dethroned Jujutsu Kaisen 0

"One Piece" has achieved the kind of long-term success that few anime can boast. Having run for a staggering 20 seasons, the series is still going on strong even with over 1,000 episodes in the rearview (via SportsKeeda). Based on the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, the series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka/Colleen Clinkenbeard) and his plucky band of pirates as Luffy sets out to become the Pirate King. Notably, the series features an astounding count of nearly 1,200 characters over the course of its run, and fans are keen to rank them all on a regular basis (via HypeBeast).

With over 15 movies set in the "One Piece" universe already, the latest one, "One Piece Film: Red," is in good company. Furthermore, the movie's Japanese release has blown past the box office numbers of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" already (via AniTrendz), meaning this one is going to be a real juggernaut. However, if you're living in another region, you might be wondering when you can watch "One Piece Film: Red" for yourself. Well, on that front, we've got some good news for you from one of the big anime streaming giants.