Giancarlo Esposito Actually Approached Marvel About The MCU Role We All Want To See Him In

As reported by Murphy's Multiverse, Giancarlo Esposito made a recent appearance at Rose City Comic-Con, where he was asked about superhero (or villainous) roles that he might be interested in playing. He then described how fans create many of these rumors and brought up several different stories that cast him as Doctor Doom, Mr. Freeze, and Magneto.

Esposito said, "And then, right, so the last year ... people are coming and saying it's [Professor] X. And they asked me, 'would you like to do that?' I said, 'I'd love to be in the Marvel Universe.' And so all that got translated when the fan casting started to blow up that they'd like to see me play Professor X. It got so huge, I finally had to have my people call Marvel and explain that, you know, that this is a fan want and we would love to work with you. And [Marvel Studios isn't] quite ready to get into that conversation. But when they are, I am here."

It sounds like Esposito would love to play the famous X-Men character. Previously, Professor X has been played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy, so it would be interesting to see how Esposito would make the role his own. He certainly has the calm and cool demeanor with just a hint of danger down to a science, and since Disney now owns the 'X-Men' franchise, it is only a matter of time before we get to see a new iteration of Professor X.