It's Morbin' Time For Disney's Upcoming Haunted Mansion

Even though the Year of "Morbius" is starting to wind to a close, with the infamous viral bomb finally making its way to Netflix and becoming a big cult hit, there's plenty more fun to be had in the entertainment world. Especially with the movie's colorful cast out there grabbing brand new roles. One of those cast members has managed to land themselves a role in a big upcoming live-action Disney flick.

The House of Mouse's second big-screen interpretation of their "Haunted Mansion" ride was already star-studded, with Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Lakeith Stanfield playing a team of paranormalists, historians, and religious figures called into action to exorcise the titular haunted mansion. The Louisiana property is now under the stewardship of single mom Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), who just wants to live her own life without dealing with mysterious apparitions. Naturally, the ghosts they encounter aren't willing to leave just on their say-so. The trailer (which is currently not available to the public) released during the D23 Expo clued fans into who will be playing the phalanx of ghosts haunting the manse, but word of this "Morbius" star's presence in the film came from another source on the panel.