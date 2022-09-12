It's Morbin' Time For Disney's Upcoming Haunted Mansion
Are you ready to get Morbed, Disney fans?
Even though the Year of "Morbius" is starting to wind to a close, with the infamous viral bomb finally making its way to Netflix and becoming a big cult hit, there's plenty more fun to be had in the entertainment world. Especially with the movie's colorful cast out there grabbing brand new roles. One of those cast members has managed to land themselves a role in a big upcoming live-action Disney flick.
The House of Mouse's second big-screen interpretation of their "Haunted Mansion" ride was already star-studded, with Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Lakeith Stanfield playing a team of paranormalists, historians, and religious figures called into action to exorcise the titular haunted mansion. The Louisiana property is now under the stewardship of single mom Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), who just wants to live her own life without dealing with mysterious apparitions. Naturally, the ghosts they encounter aren't willing to leave just on their say-so. The trailer (which is currently not available to the public) released during the D23 Expo clued fans into who will be playing the phalanx of ghosts haunting the manse, but word of this "Morbius" star's presence in the film came from another source on the panel.
Jared Leto will play the Hatbox Ghost
Per Collider, it was announced by director Justin Simien that Jared Leto, who portrayed Morbius himself, will pop up in "The Haunted Mansion" as the Hatbox Ghost. He is just one of many actors who appear in spirit during the film; during the trailer shown to audiences at D23, Jamie Lee Curtis was seen as Madame Leota, a medium whose spirit is trapped in a crystal ball that resides in the mansion and knows much about its inhabitants. Actors Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, and Dan Levy all showed up in the trailer, though there's no word as to who the trio is playing in the production.
For neophytes to the ride, the Hatbox Ghost is a green-faced fellow sporting a top hat and a great coat who clutches a lantern in one hand and a walking stick in the other. He is visible in the attic scene, just before riders get to The Bride. Per WDW News Now, the character was removed soon after The Haunted Mansion's 1969 debut and did not surface again for over 40 years, which made him something of a cult figure among Disney fans. The Hatbox Ghost permanently returned to the Disneyland version of the ride in 2015 in celebration of the park's 60th anniversary. WDW News Now reports that the character will be permanently reinstalled in the Magic Kingdom version of the ride sometime in 2023, likely ahead of the film's release. "The Haunted Mansion" is slated to hit theatres on March 10.