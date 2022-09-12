First Look At The Santa Clauses Series Includes A Cameo You Would Never Expect

Over the course of his lengthy career, Tim Allen has built quite the resume with leading roles in "Home Improvement," "Last Man Standing" and, of course, as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" trio of films. However, many know him best as Scott Calvin, the single father who unwittingly becomes the new Santa Claus.

It's been almost 30 years since "The Santa Clause" made its mark as a holiday film staple. The 1994 original was then followed by 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

Throughout the franchise, some big names take on unlikely roles. A prime example is Peter Boyle, of "Young Frankenstein" and "Everybody Loves Raymond" fame. The actor portrays Scott's boss Mr. Whittle in the first installment and Father Time in the two sequels. There's also Michael Dorn, best known for his portrayal of Worf in "Star Trek," as Sandman in the sequels.

Currently, fans are not-so-patiently awaiting the forthcoming Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," which is set to include a new famous face in a comedic cameo. Keeping with the timeline of the franchise, Scott's 65th birthday is quickly approaching. He makes the tough decision to step down from his post to enjoy more time with his family. But first, he must find a qualified replacement. In a newly-released trailer, Scott interviews a surprising candidate who's eager to land the job.