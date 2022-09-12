First Look At The Santa Clauses Series Includes A Cameo You Would Never Expect
Over the course of his lengthy career, Tim Allen has built quite the resume with leading roles in "Home Improvement," "Last Man Standing" and, of course, as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" trio of films. However, many know him best as Scott Calvin, the single father who unwittingly becomes the new Santa Claus.
It's been almost 30 years since "The Santa Clause" made its mark as a holiday film staple. The 1994 original was then followed by 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."
Throughout the franchise, some big names take on unlikely roles. A prime example is Peter Boyle, of "Young Frankenstein" and "Everybody Loves Raymond" fame. The actor portrays Scott's boss Mr. Whittle in the first installment and Father Time in the two sequels. There's also Michael Dorn, best known for his portrayal of Worf in "Star Trek," as Sandman in the sequels.
Currently, fans are not-so-patiently awaiting the forthcoming Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," which is set to include a new famous face in a comedic cameo. Keeping with the timeline of the franchise, Scott's 65th birthday is quickly approaching. He makes the tough decision to step down from his post to enjoy more time with his family. But first, he must find a qualified replacement. In a newly-released trailer, Scott interviews a surprising candidate who's eager to land the job.
NFL legend Peyton Manning interviews to be Santa Claus
During the recent D23 expo in Anaheim, California, the first trailer for "The Santa Clauses" was finally released. The clip shows Scott Calvin telling his elves that he has decided to retire, an announcement that causes the workers much grief. With 300 days left until Christmas, Scott must start interviewing candidates...including NFL legend Peyton Manning.
Sporting red pajamas emblazoned with "18" — the number worn by Manning during his years with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos — he tells Scott during the interview, "I can't wait to rub this in [Tom] Brady's face." When asked by Scott to perform his best "ho ho ho," the former quarterback enthusiastically says, "Ho, ho, homaha!," a nod to his iconic call on the field. Manning also reveals, "I sing by the way," to which Scott replies, "No, Brady can sing."
A number of fans are excited about Manning's cameo. On Twitter, @CHeninger9 said, "Seeing Peyton Manning in a Santa Claus movie was not something I expected, but was just the thing I needed." @OmidIranmanesh praised, "This is a series for Disney fans, those who love Christmas AND NFL fans lol."
According to Tim Allen, who made an appearance at the D23 expo, the first two episodes of the total six chapters are set to drop on Disney+ on November 16. In addition to Manning's cameo, some favorite franchise faces are returning, including Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus and David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf.