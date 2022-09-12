The Rings Of Power's Númenórean Cast Talks National Pride And Family Grief - Exclusive Interview

Lloyd, you play Elendil, a famous leader, [a] king, a warrior, but "Unfinished Tales" talks about your character preserving some of the tales of Númenor, and even that you may have written the Akallabêth, "the Downfall of Númenor." We saw a picture already of you with Morfydd [Clark, who plays Galadriel,] in a library. Will we be seeing the scholarly side of your character in the show?

Owen: That's a very good question, actually. What's interesting about how J.D. [Payne] and Patrick [McKay] have set Elendil up is that with this being a widow, having lost his wife, having to try and bring up these grieving adult children, part of the effect of that is that there's a rejection in him of the Faithful ways. Ultimately, in death, if you're Faithful, there is some sort of celebration because they consider that to be the gift of Ilúvatar. There's a gift in death, so in those funeral rites, there's a positivity. I think because of his pain, he wants to reject that idea because he doesn't feel anything positive has come out of that experience. And that's part of his move [of] bringing the family into the capital city. His pragmatic head is trying to start a simple new life. His heart is in pain, but trying to ... His head is rejecting that, and his heart is still connected to the Faithful.

So when he meets Galadriel, that is something. Through that relationship in the Hall of Lore, she begins to reawaken that side of his personality. It's almost like, instinctively, he can't deny the draw to her, probably because of his Elvish blood. Because of Elros and his connection way back there in the family tree, there's a gradual burgeoning of his conscious understanding and his conscious connection coming alive.

It's interesting, what's written about him potentially having written the Akallabêth. Perhaps that writing will come later, by the time he's got to Middle-earth and much has happened to him. Perhaps that scholarly nature, or even if it's just a diary of his experiences, have shaped him so greatly. Perhaps the need for legacy to put that down for coming generations was a real ... It's probably from the grief of the loss of Númenor, [which is] spoken about a lot [among] those early settlers of Middle-earth — how much [they're] longing for that island and what they've lost. Perhaps that was part of the motivation for writing that down for him, so that some of that essence could be felt. It's certainly felt in Aragorn and all the way down that family tree.