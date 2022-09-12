Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Lays Into The Snyder Cut Using Math

The latest episode of "Rick and Morty" doesn't shy away from ripping into one of the most talked about superhero films of all-time.

The series has always had an interesting relationship with pop culture and that's no more evident than in Season 6 Episode 2, "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," which features a B plot that heavily parodies Bruce Willis' "Die Hard." '80s references aside, the Adult Swim comedy frequently taps into the one genre that dominates our current culture: the superhero film. Multiple episodes of "Rick and Morty" have made fun of, parodied, or made tribute to some of our favorite caped heroes and villains. The series has had a blast making fun of Marvel Studios' various offerings over the years. And just recently, the debut episode of Season 6 featured a hilarious, meta reference to the MCU's "Avengers: Endgame." With that in mind, it's only natural that "Rick and Morty" now throws a jab at the DCEU, as it lays into the famous Snyder Cut of "Justice League" with its second outing this season.

The existence of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" has proved to be controversial, but the director's cut of the DC film has nevertheless become one of contemporary pop culture's most fascinating talking points. "Rick and Morty" making a playful reference shouldn't be all too surprising, either, considering Zack Snyder has expressed his love for the "Rock and Morty" in the past.