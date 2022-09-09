National Treasure: Edge Of History Has Its Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney introduced moviegoers to a brand new action-adventure story in 2004 known as "National Treasure." Starring the one and only Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates, the film sees him join with a few trusted allies in hopes of uncovering a hidden treasure cache stowed away centuries prior during the American Revolution. Along the way, rival treasure hunters and the FBI — seeing as he famously steals the Declaration of Independence to access a clue hidden within it — attempt to stop him, making Gates' search all the more difficult and dangerous yet highly entertaining.

In the years since its release, "National Treasure" has become a fan favorite, even earning itself a 2007 sequel titled "National Treasure: Book of Secrets." However, beyond this direct continuation, the franchise has sat dormant for years, but that's about to change in a big way. A sequel series, known as "National Treasure: Edge of History," is on its way to the Disney+ streaming service, with Justin Bartha set to reprise his role of Riley Poole from the two films alongside newcomers such as Lisette Olivera and Lydon Smith, who will play Jess Valenzuela and FBI Agent Ross, respectively.

Since the show first came to light in 2020, "National Treasure" fans have wondered when they could check it out. At long last, it has a release date.