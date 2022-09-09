The Hobby Daniel Radcliffe Picked Up After Playing Weird Al Makes Too Much Sense

Daniel Radcliffe has by now proven himself to be a curious and versatile actor. With every new turn added to his IMDb, he becomes less the boy known for playing Harry Potter, and more the man who has played an anti-apartheid activist, Victor Frankenstein's assistant, and even a corpse with strange powers.

Casting Radcliffe in the role of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" was certainly an intriguing choice. Some people may have been confused, but then, confusion apparently is something Yankovic truly hopes the film creates (via The New York Times).

Radcliffe had oddly already proven himself capable of grasping the uniqueness of "Weird Al's" career and story by rattling off a parody song on "The Graham Norton Show," and it was this moment that convinced Yankovic that the former "Harry Potter" star was the correct choice. Now, with production wrapped, Radcliffe understands much more about the zany enigma that is Al Yankovic. And he plans to keep on with one facet in particular.