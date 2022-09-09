Cobra Kai Star Peyton List Has The Same Burning Question As The Rest Of Us

Peyton List's character of Tory has had a rough life, and has learned some tough lessons. This has made her easy to manipulate, and she often lets her anger get the best of her, but that response is born from a life that definitely has favored a survival of the fittest mentality. As a high school student, she gets involved with relationship drama and is quick to lash out. The ending of Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" sees Tory win the girl division of the All Valley Tournament, but it is revealed that there is behind-the-scenes corruption involving her karate master and a referee that led to her victory. This causes a serious crisis of faith within Tory, and Season 5 probably won't waste any time exploring her emotions. As mentioned earlier, the show and the films that inspired it have been around for quite some time, and many of the young students aren't looking so young these days.

Speaking with Variety, Peyton wondered how much longer the show will go on and said, "When we first started, Xolo was still in high school and a couple of the other kids were still in high school, but now all of us are basically out of college. That's one that I'm really curious about. With the writers, I'm like, 'What grade are we in now? What semester are we in?' We're just taking it season by season, but we all look so drastically different each season. I have no idea. I don't know what they're gonna do. I would say by next season, we graduate, but I don't know if they would take it past that."