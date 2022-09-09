More One Chicago Stars Have Something To Say About Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

"One Chicago" stars — one from each series — stopped by TODAY and chatted about their upcoming seasons. Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who plays newcomer Dante Torres on "Chicago P.D.," expressed how he and Jesse Lee Soffer quickly became close. "It's been like art imitating life in a way because Jesse and I became really good friends and he's been like a mentor for me," Aguilar told TODAY. "The same way he took in the character, he took me in as well."

Nick Gehlfuss, longtime "Chicago Med" star and the on-screen brother of Soffer, revealed he was not expecting to hear the news of his pal's exit. "It was surprising to hear that he's leaving. There will be a void. But that's the nature of this industry, and that's just what happens. But I will certainly miss him. But we have a relationship to carry outside of all this that we will," the actor noted. Gehlfuss and Soffer are good friends off set and often post photos together on Instagram so fans can keep up with that brotherhood now that the latter is leaving the "One Chicago" universe.

Additionally, TODAY noted that "Chicago Fire" star Kara Killmer was surprised to hear that Soffer was leaving "Chicago P.D." "He's done such a great job with that character. I got to do a one-on-one scene when I first started, and he's always been lovely to me. He does such good work," Killmer said. "The whole 'One Chicago' family is definitely losing a very well loved, very talented actor. And so I feel I feel for the fans."

Soffer's last episode is expected to be midway through Season 10. How Jay Halstead goes out remains to be seen.