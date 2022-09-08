Tom Hanks Reveals What Really Happened To A Potential Forrest Gump Sequel

As beloved as "Forrest Gump" is, it's hard to fathom how talks for a follow-up were crushed quicker than you can imagine. The 1994 drama, based on the 1986 novel by Winston Groom, stars Tom Hanks as the titular character, a simple-minded man from Alabama who experiences a rich life full of love and loss while also being a part of some of the most crucial moments in 20th-century American history. The film was a smash hit, getting to the second highest spot at the box office that year right below "The Lion King" with a gross of over $600 million (via Box Office Mojo). "Forrest Gump" would go on to sweep the 1995 Academy Awards as well, winning six Oscars, including best actor for Hanks and best picture, beating out tough competition from films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "The Shawshank Redemption."

The film has received its fair share of backlash over the years from critics who reevaluated it (via IndieWire), and when polled by The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Academy Award voters suggested that they would have rather gone with "Shawshank" for best picture. However, there's no denying that "Forrest Gump" remains an iconic and beloved fixture of pop culture. But why has the film not received an official sequel?