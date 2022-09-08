Desperate Housewives Creator Marc Cherry Is Developing A New Spy Drama For Fox

It has been several years since television audiences last caught up with the four women at the center of ABC's scandalous series "Desperate Housewives." The popular nighttime soap premiered in 2004 to solid reviews from fans and critics alike. "Desperate Housewives" followed the wild — and often deadly — antics below the idyllic surface of Wisteria Lane, a beautiful street in a fictional American suburb. During its eight-season-long run, the show collected seven Emmy award wins and became a prominent fixture of the 2000s TV landscape. Now, its creator, Marc Cherry, is going from desperate to psychic.

After "Desperate Housewives" came to an end in 2012, Cherry followed it up with the Lifetime series "Devious Maids," which focused on a group of housekeepers who get tangled up in the personal and professional dramas of their wealthy Beverly Hills clientele. That series ended in 2016, and two years later, Cherry's next show, the Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste starring "Why Women Kill," debuted on CBS All Access (now Paramount+). With that show now canceled after two seasons, fans of Cherry's particular brand of soapy, women-centric drama are likely eager to see what he has in store next. Lucky for them, we now know a little about his latest series in development.