Pixar's Wall-E Just Made History In An Unexpected Way

Pixar's "Wall-E" is one of the greatest accomplishments produced by the studio, routinely making it near the top of ranked lists of the best Pixar movies from critics, writers, and fans. It's notable for its sparse dialogue and visual storytelling, two qualities that might increase its appeal among hardcore cinephiles. And now, "Wall-E," with its simple scenes of deceptive emotional power, is being honored by that particular group in a way that no other Pixar film ever has been.

"Wall-E" has always enjoyed plenty of critical acclaim since its release in 2008 when it was named among the best films of the year by the American Film Institute. It also took home the Oscar for best animated feature (via BBC), so it's not a film that could plausibly be called underrated or obscure by any stretch. But the latest accolade is still something of a surprise, and it's a feather in the cap for both Pixar and Disney as well.