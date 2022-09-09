Pinocchio (2022) Makes Very Little Use Of Their Blue Fairy Compared To The Original

Contains spoilers for Pinocchio (2022).

When it comes to Disney's history of animated fairies, the one that helps the little wooden boy in "Pinocchio" is always worth a mention. Rocking up to Geppetto's (Tom Hanks) workshop and breathing life into a father's dream of a son, the Blue Fairy checks all the boxes of magical allies by helping out and leaving the hero to figure out the rest of his adventure for himself. Roped in by a talking fox to become famous? She's off the clock. Swallowed by a sea monster? That's more of a mermaid's territory, surely? In the end, though, the Blue Fairy steps in to help deliver the win only when absolutely necessary, as is clearly displayed in the original 1940s film.

Back then, the ethereal wish granter was brought to life by Evelyn Venable, who both voiced and modeled for the role of the Blue Fairy. When it came to nailing the character's motion, that duty went to Marge Campion, who was also a point of reference for apple-munching homemaker Snow White in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." Now the duties of dispensing fairy dust unsupervised have gone to Oscar-nominated star Cynthia Erivo, who looks genuinely incredible as the live-action version and is easily one of the highlights of the entire film.

However, her involvement comes with some bittersweet news — because as great as her rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" might be, it's the only thing we get from her in the entire film.