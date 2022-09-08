HBO Takes Swift Action After Embarrassing House Of The Dragon Mistake

In a series like "House of the Dragon," visual effects are of the utmost importance. Mythical creatures and bloody carnage are what makes Westeros go round. But even more imperative are the small effects needed, especially in the case of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who is missing several fingers due to rot. However, some viewers on Twitter were taken out of the realism when they spotted Viserys' supposed missing fingers wrapped in the greenscreen tape meant to be edited out. This oversight is glaring but something that HBO is certainly used to.

"Things can get forgotten on set," art director Hauke Richter explained when the coffee cup debacle first appeared on "Game of Thrones" (via Variety). He went on to say: "[It was] so blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with 'Thrones' so far."

"Game of Thrones" said goodbye to the coffee cup, and it seems that "House of the Dragon" will receive the same treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it won't be long before the image will be scrubbed from the internet. Viserys' maggot-feasted fingers will be digitally erased as it was always intended. But if you ask executive producer Miguel Sapochnik, they maintain a sense of humor about any potential mishaps: "[S]ee if you can see where the Starbucks cups were that we removed digitally after the fact, and if you can find one, there is a prize" (via The Hollywood Reporter).