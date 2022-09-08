Critical Response To Clerks III Will Surprise Everyone, Including Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith's debut film, "Clerks," first released in 1994, may be seen as an indie classic now — with a 90% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes to match — but Smith has always been a bit of a hit-or-miss filmmaker with the critical establishment. Smith's relationship with the critics has, arguably, even gotten contentious over the years (IndieWire). Even though Smith has since come to better terms with movie critics (per Slashfilm), he generally hasn't gotten a lot of rave reviews for any of his recent projects, seemingly choosing instead to focus on his devoted cult fanbase rather than trying to please critics or even mainstream audiences.

All that is to say, Smith is likely to be prepared for his upcoming sequel to the defining film of his career, "Clerks III," to receive a critical drubbing from the usual suspects, especially by comparison to the original "Clerks." But that doesn't appear to be happening, at least not as of this writing. Instead, it looks like "Clerks III" is beating expectation in all the best ways.