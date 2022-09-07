All Those Shocking Game Of Thrones Scenes Are Changing The Way People Watch House Of The Dragon

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Episode 3

During the 2010s, "Game of Thrones," along with some assistance from AMC's "The Walking Dead," helped establish that no character, rather prominent or supporting, was ever safe. In its first season alone, "Game of Thrones" wiped out a king (Mark Addy's Robert Baratheon) and the doomed Hand of the King Ned Stark (Sean Bean). The series would feature many devastating deaths that seemed to come out of nowhere, even when fans knew their demise was imminent. From Kahl Drogo, the Red Wedding, Joffrey's poisoning, Hodor, and culminating with Jon's killing of Daenerys Targaryen, these brutal twists defined the dynamic of the series, but according to Vox, it became boring for some critics and viewers.

The first three episodes of "House of the Dragon" almost seem to be toying with viewers' sensibilities regarding brutal death scene overkill from its parent series. But thus far, this is a stroke of genius for building tension that is no doubt coming but also takes time to establish its characters and the story before leaving audiences in disbelief. Some fans are pointing out how the shocking moments of "Game of Thrones" are changing how they view its current prequel series.