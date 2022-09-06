Rings Of Power's Ismael Cruz Córdova Is Smacking Trolls In Real Life Too

It is important to note that due to an overwhelming deluge of negative user ratings for "The Rings of Power" in what appears to be a review bombing, Forbes has reported that Amazon has suspended same-day reviews of the show in order to determine the validity of said reviews, and has completely gotten rid of user ratings for "The Rings of Power" on its streaming service. Considering the lengths to which one of the world's largest companies has gone in order to stem the advance of those that only seek destruction, it seems as if Ismael Cruz Córdova has also let his opinions be known.

Taking to Twitter, Córdova posted an image of himself in front of a "Rings of Power" billboard with his parents, and said, "It's not about the billboard – it's about becoming unmissable, undeniable, irrevocably present and rooted, as a people, as beings, as individuals. A huge 'we are here.' And we have been here. Looking for zero favors but to live with the same chances to dream and thrive as anyone else. If you've ever felt discarded, marginalized, silenced – you are my people. And this moment is yours too!" Córdova added that this specific billboard is located not far from a hostel in which he had previously stayed when he was struggling to find success.

It seems that Córdova believes that the casting of people like himself on "The Rings of Power" is a long culmination of lending credence to the marginalized and overlooked, and those that needlessly disparage the show based on casting decisions have little room to talk.