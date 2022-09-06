Netflix Settles Eye-Popping Queen's Gambit Lawsuit

When Netflix's period drama "The Queen's Gambit" first hit the streaming giant back in 2020, it became an international phenomenon — achieving an immense and unprecedented amount of success not unlike 2021's "Squid Game." Indeed, just four weeks after its initial release, "The Queen's Gambit" was already the most successful scripted limited series in Netflix's history, ranking top 10 in viewership across 92 countries, and #1 overall in 63 countries (via Deadline).

The series itself focuses on a fictitious chess prodigy named Elizabeth Harmon (Anya Taylor Joy), who dreams of becoming a chess grandmaster. An orphan who develops an addiction to drugs and alcohol at an early age, Harmon's story is as much about overcoming her own inner demons as it is defeating her chess opponents. Although Harmon herself was not a real person, the series grounds itself in the real world of chess during the 1960s with references to real-life chess grandmasters — such as Nona Gaprindashvili, a Georgian chess player who also happened to be the women's world chess champion at the time.

Although this particular reference to Gaprindashvili only comes in the form of a small throwaway line in the series' final episode, Gaprindashvili actually took legal action against the series for this line, claiming that she found the show's portrayal of her to be both sexist and belittling.