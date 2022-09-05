What Are Jerry's Four Agreements From Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 1?
"Rick and Morty" has a tendency to leave places they visit in utter states of destruction and carnage, and the reason why Rick (Justin Roiland) comments that they never go back to places that they have had adventures in. This is probably best highlighted in the episode "Promortyus" when Rick and Morty (also Roiland) escape from a world of alien parasites, and in their attempt, absolutely destroy the alien civilization and "do a Pearl Harbor," as described by the grandfather and son. When they are forced to return to rescue Summer (Spencer Grammer), it becomes immediately apparent why the duo hardly ever look back and ruminate on their actions.
This could be due to Rick's portal gun technology, which allows Rick to abscond to alternate dimensions when his choices become unmanageable, like when Rick tries to help Morty by creating a love potion, but it backfires and dooms the people of the world into a "Cronenberg" existence (a reference to the famous body horror director of "The Fly" and "Scanners"). This is the original dimension of Morty, and although he is afforded a chance to start over, Beth (Sarah Chalke), Summer, and Jerry (Chris Parnell) are left behind.
However, during the premier of Season 6, Morty is recalled back to his home dimension, where he meets an almost feral Jerry who has managed to not only survive among the Cronenberg creatures, but thrive as well. Jerry then explains the events that happened after Morty's last departure, and makes several references to books that he has read that provide him with mental fortitude, one of which is "The Four Agreements." What exactly is that book all about?
Feral Jerry has become well-read with popular self-help books and comics
As mentioned earlier, the premier episode of Season 6 deals with Rick's attempts to reset the portal network, but in the process, he accidentally resets all portal travelers, which causes Morty to return to the Cronenberg reality. Coming across a wasteland survivor iteration of Jerry, Morty is told that his mother and sister have not survived, and only Jerry is left. Jerry explains to Morty that he drowned his sorrow at a Barnes & Noble, and goes on to list books like "Eat, Pray, Love," "The Dark Knight Returns," and "The Four Agreements." A varied and eclectic choice of reading materials, Jerry notes that these books have helped him survive. Although "Eat, Pray, Love" and "The Dark Knight Returns" are famous pop culture works, "The Four Agreements" also has a share of fans ... but what exactly is that book about?
"The Four Agreements," which is written by Don Miguel Ruiz, is a self-help book that focuses on the belief of individuals, and how some personal choices can cause suffering. According to Ruiz's website, the concepts and life-edicts proclaimed in "The Four Agreements" are that people should be impeccable with their words, to not take anything personally, to never make assumptions, and to always do one's best. These agreements, as one can tell, are directly relevant to how Jerry has reacted to this apocalyptic situation, even though he seems to be missing some key point.
The Four Agreements focuses on not taking things personally
Don Miguel Ruiz's website mentions that the book has sold over 10 million copies, and that it was on the New York Time's Bestselling list for over a decade. Between the message of self-love from "Eat, Pray, Love," and the message of bringing order to chaos in "The Dark Knight Returns," it appears that "The Four Agreements" is kind of a bridge between both books ... though to be fair, "The Dark Knight Returns" is probably the one that inspired Jerry to take up arms against the mutants.
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres for Oprah, Ruiz spoke about "The Four Agreements" by saying, "Whatever you perceive, you always make a story with yourself as the main character, and that dictates your life. Then when you read 'The Four Agreements,' you hear another voice beneath the story, the voice that comes from your integrity, your spirit. And by hearing that voice, you know how good and how great you are. Most of the time the voice of the spirit is silent and the voice of the internal storyteller is very loud. It's always saying, Don't do it, don't do it, don't do it — and taking everything personally."
Is Jerry taking all of this in, or is he more focused on a Batman-like approach to justice? Well, considering Ruiz's words, perhaps feral Jerry should go back over the book, because he certainly is taking things personally in the Season 6 premier of "Rick and Morty."