What Are Jerry's Four Agreements From Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 1?

"Rick and Morty" has a tendency to leave places they visit in utter states of destruction and carnage, and the reason why Rick (Justin Roiland) comments that they never go back to places that they have had adventures in. This is probably best highlighted in the episode "Promortyus" when Rick and Morty (also Roiland) escape from a world of alien parasites, and in their attempt, absolutely destroy the alien civilization and "do a Pearl Harbor," as described by the grandfather and son. When they are forced to return to rescue Summer (Spencer Grammer), it becomes immediately apparent why the duo hardly ever look back and ruminate on their actions.

This could be due to Rick's portal gun technology, which allows Rick to abscond to alternate dimensions when his choices become unmanageable, like when Rick tries to help Morty by creating a love potion, but it backfires and dooms the people of the world into a "Cronenberg" existence (a reference to the famous body horror director of "The Fly" and "Scanners"). This is the original dimension of Morty, and although he is afforded a chance to start over, Beth (Sarah Chalke), Summer, and Jerry (Chris Parnell) are left behind.

However, during the premier of Season 6, Morty is recalled back to his home dimension, where he meets an almost feral Jerry who has managed to not only survive among the Cronenberg creatures, but thrive as well. Jerry then explains the events that happened after Morty's last departure, and makes several references to books that he has read that provide him with mental fortitude, one of which is "The Four Agreements." What exactly is that book all about?