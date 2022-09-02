How Evangelion's Terrifying Angels Inspired Jordan Peele's Nope

"Nope" uses audience expectations to its advantage, particularly when it comes to the alien monstrosity that gruesomely eats and digests its victims. Much of the film hints that the Haywood siblings' UFO — which gets dubbed Jean Jacket — is a flying saucer probably containing little strange people from a distant galaxy. However, the saucer itself is actually alive, and its simple circular form evolves into something akin to an artistic origami kite or even a jellyfish. Speaking with Befores and Afters magazine, "Nope" visual effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron revealed that Jean Jacket's form was partially inspired by classic sci-fi movies like "The Day The Earth Stood Still." However, minimalist Angel designs from "Neon Genesis Evangelion" also played a significant part.

"When you look at the Angels, it's like they have a purpose or a function or a way to operate and a design strictly tailored to just do that," Rocheron said in the interview. "So we started a few rounds of designs on this, and then very quickly we came in with a very 'Evangelion'-esque alien entity that looked like he was an origami, [and] at the same time, a very simple design." Jean Jacket would fit in with the anime classic's Angels perfectly, such as the octahedron-shaped Ramiel or the sea creature likeness of Gaghiel. In addition to revealing that they pulled from "Evangelion" for the design, Rocheron also noted in the interview that he and Peele came up with Jean Jacket's final form first and essentially worked backward to create its initial saucer form.