Little Demon Episode 1 Features The Voice Talents Of A Major DCEU Villain

Countless movies and television series have shown that getting into business with the Devil is bad. Of course, it's even worse when one is expected to carry, give birth to, and raise his child. From the controversial "Rosemary's Baby" to "The Omen," demonic offspring are rarely a force for good in the medium of entertainment. However, FXX's animated series "Little Demon" adds a new twist to the formula by supplying more laughs than apocalyptic scares.

The series centers around Laura (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who wants to live a simple life with her daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito). Unfortunately, her daughter's father is none other than Satan (Danny DeVito), and he wants custody of the child. Furthermore, Chrissy is going through adolescent changes, causing her demonic side to unexpectedly erupt and cause carnage whenever she feels emotional.

The Devil might be the big bad on "Little Demon," but the show also features the voice talents of an actor who's been known to bring some wickedness to DCEU projects in the past.