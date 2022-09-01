You Won't Believe Which Marvel Character Has Become A Popular Baby Name

A recent study from the Organic Baby Formula website (via ComicBook.com) analyzed the Social Security Administration's Name Popularity Index to spot the surprising trend. It shows Thanos, the Mad Titan himself, who in his most widely known incarnation at least, exterminated half of all life in the entire universe from existence, is now a popular choice for baby names.

Disney-owned characters, in general, seem to be running the board in the baby name department, and Thanos is the ninth most popular of these going back to 2018, when "Avengers: Infinity War" was released. That's an unusual name, to say the least, taken as it is from a death-worshipping megalomaniac, but it goes to show how influential and popular the character has become in the last few years.

The number one spot for Disney-inspired names? That would be occupied by "Quill," evidently influenced by one Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy played by Chris Pratt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other trending baby names inspired by Marvel include Valkyrie, Wanda, and even Loki, which makes you wonder what's in store for the future if the old adage that most people grow to reflect their names turns out to be true.