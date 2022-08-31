Fans Of AMC's Quotable Nicole Kidman Ad Just Got Some Exciting News

It's like gospel at this point. That opening image of the neon-lit AMC logo reflected upside down in a perfectly evocative puddle of rain. The stilettos enter the frame, breaking the water into waves, and then Nicole Kidman's voice comes in, just as the camera descends on a Spielbergian shot of her gazing upward, lowering her coat hood, and smiling: "We come to this place ... for magic."

For all its noble intentions to remind audiences of the power of the theatrical experience and celebrate the act of seeing movies at the movies, the AMC "We Make Movies Better" ad accidentally became, in and of itself, one of the most memorable pieces of cinema to be experienced by American theatergoers over the past year or so. Something about the earnestness of Billy Ray's text and Kidman's delivery, the sheer drama of the compositions and lighting choices, and the reliable repetition at the start of every single showing of every single movie at an AMC theater gave the ad a life beyond itself. Not only did it become one of the biggest cinephile memes of the year, but its trajectory in the public consciousness — first overbearing annoyance, then ironic laughingstock, then genuinely beloved communal event — mirrored, in a way, the very arc of audiences' gradual post-pandemic re-acclimation to the big screen.

Now, the ad's many jubilant fans have even more reason to rejoice: As tends to be the case with theatrical smash hits, we're getting a sequel.