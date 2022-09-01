31% Of Fans Said This Blue Bloods Character Has The Saddest Storyline - Looper Survey

Working the mean streets of New York City as a law enforcement agent has to be equal parts rewarding and heartbreaking. To protect and serve usually entails a great deal of human experiences. From apprehending criminals, serving justice, and putting one's own life on the line, working with the New York City Police Department takes a special kind of individual, whether it be lawyer, detective, commissioner, or beat cop.

It is probably for these reasons that the show "Blue Bloods" has been such a hit with fans. Besides the normal drama of being a law enforcement agent in a law enforcement family, "Blue Bloods" sports a robust cast with different outlooks on life forged by their own personal experiences. Sure, there may be some overlap between Reagan family members Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Frank (Tom Selleck), Jamie (Will Estes), and Erin (Bridget Moynahan), but rest assured, they all have very different ways of approaching life and their respective jobs. With Season 13 of the show soon on the horizon, Looper has asked fans which "Blue Bloods" character has the most heartbreaking storyline, and it seems as if there is definitely a clear winner of our survey (or loser, depending on how you look at it).