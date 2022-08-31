NBC Considering Radical Move That Could Spell Doom For Law & Order: Organized Crime

According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC is considering cutting its 10:00 p.m. time slot and handing it over to affiliates. This would remove seven hours of primetime television from the network per week, putting two major Dick Wolf dramas on the chopping block. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" currently sits at 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays, and by the time Fall 2023 comes around, the series will be in its fourth season (pending a renewal). With two "Law & Order" series airing in the 8:00 and 9:00 slots before it, there isn't any wiggle room to move "Organized Crime" earlier in the evening. This is the same for "Chicago P.D.," which is preceded on Wednesdays by "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire." The earliest this shift could happen would be Fall 2023, as the Fall 2022-Spring 2023 schedule is already set.

NBC released a statement to the Wall Street Journal, saying, "We are always looking at strategies to ensure that our broadcast business remains as strong as possible. As a company, our advantage lies in our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable, and streaming."

So what does this mean for "Law & Order: Organized Crime?" The Wall Street Journal theorizes that any primetime series could be on the chopping block, not just those in the 10:00 slot. If an earlier program is cut, a 10:00 show could take its spot. The outlet also notes that some at NBC oppose this cut, and things are still being discussed. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter suggests that any cut show could find a permanent home on Peacock. At this time, no series in the "Law & Order" or "One Chicago" families have been renewed for seasons after Fall 2022.