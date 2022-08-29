Is Michael Fishman Really Leaving The Conners?

Across 14 seasons of both "Roseanne" and "The Conners," the three children of Dan and Roseanne Conner (John Goodman and Roseanne Barr, respectively) have brilliantly rounded out the generational divides between parents and the interpersonal dynamics with their kids. During the first nine seasons of "Roseanne," Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) were the Generation X and Millennial kids that grappled with the struggles of being young in the late-1980s and 1990s. With the premiere of Season 10 in 2018 and its subsequent spin-off "The Conners," all three former child actors reflected how those generations navigated the differences in a post-9/11, post-Great Recession United States that occurred between the gap. As the youngest of the three actors, D.J was always more reserved and quiet, which is why it was unique to see his character talk and interact more in Season 10 and on "The Conners."

After Season 9 of "Roseanne" ended in 1997, Fishman was a kid actor that stayed the course in the business and even worked as a production designer and technical adviser on many TV shows (via IMDb). When "Roseanne" returned in 2018, the actor gave us new insights into D.J. we never knew existed. But after four seasons on "The Conners," the actor is about to change the dynamic of the series in a major way.