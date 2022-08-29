Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Movie Makes Too Much Sense

Audiences were first introduced to Harry Potter on film in 2001 with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which featured Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role. The British actor has played the bespectacled wizarding sensation eight times, growing up on the silver screen right before captivated audiences. And while the actor has largely moved on from the role, he isn't shy about discussing the series, especially when it involves the future. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," Radcliffe told The New York Times.

While returning as Harry Potter doesn't seem like an interesting proposition for Radcliffe, the actor has welcomed the idea of looking back on the mega-franchise on several occasions. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of "The Sorcerer's Stone," Radcliffe and a motley crew of Potter actors and crew members came together for a filmed reunion special to discuss the franchise's enduring legacy. The HBO Max special, "Return to Hogwarts," proved to be a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes secrets, revealing hilarious tidbits such as Radcliffe being starstruck by Sirius Black actor Gary Oldman and wanting to impress him (via Yahoo! Movies).

Radcliffe was obviously an integral part of the filmmaking process, but how does he feel about the series, especially now that he's moved on from the role? In a recent interview, Radcliffe candidly shared his favorite "Harry Potter" movie, and the answer may surprise the most staunch Potterheads.