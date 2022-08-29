Miguel Sapochnik And Ryan Condal Discuss How Game Of Thrones' Controversies Influenced House Of The Dragon

The cast of "Game of Thrones," especially those of the Targaryen lineage, was exceptionally white. It was also male-dominated, which isn't to say there weren't still plenty of powerful female characters to fill out the ranks. According to the showrunners, "House of the Dragon" aims to create greater equity in terms of gender and race both in front of and behind the camera. As Miguel Sapochnik put it, "We've felt very strongly that we want to be part of the solution. That's why we have worked hard in front of [and] behind the camera to address gender equality."

Ryan Condal added that it was important — but not impossible — to service the story while also being as inclusive as possible. "The challenges [are] in serving the fidelity of both George [R.R. Martin's] world, the world that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] created, but also finding opportunities to bring in characters from different backgrounds — but doing so in a way that feels organic and story-based rather than doing so to tick a box, so to speak. [We want] to tell those stories and have a compelling reason for that character being in the story."

Condal concluded by saying he's proud of what they've managed to accomplish in terms of diversity with this story, noting how they worked to ensure people seen in front of and behind the camera reflect the world around us. Audiences can see a far more diverse Westeros as "House of the Dragon" continues to air new episodes throughout its first season.

"House of the Dragon" airs new episodes every Sunday on HBO Max.