37% Of MCU Fans Are Most Excited For This Marvel Phase 6 Movie - Looper Survey

Kevin Feige dropped a bombshell at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 when he went way past the Phase 5 movie announcement and showcased what's to come after. Forget the news of "Daredevil: Reborn" and "Thunderbolts," as the Phase 6 reveals of "Fantastic Four," "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," and "Avengers: Secret Wars" knocked everyone's socks off.

Rounding out what's officially known as "The Multiverse Saga," the three new movies are probably the most-anticipated future MCU projects at this time. "Avengers: Secret Wars" will be the last film of "The Multiverse Saga," with a premiere date of November 7, 2025. "Fantastic Four" will be the second project of Phase 6, dropping on November 9, 2024, and "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" lands in-between with a release date of May 2, 2025. There are also eight unknown projects in Phase 6 which have yet to be named. This will include more movies and Disney+ series.

We wanted to know which of the three official Phase 6 movies MCU fans were looking forward to the most, so we put it to a vote. The overwhelming winner might surprise you.