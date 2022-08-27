Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 Is About To Hit A Major Milestone
Giant movie monsters have fascinated fans ever since 1933's "King Kong" and 1954's "Godzilla" wowed audiences decades ago. Kong and Godzilla went against each other in 1962's "King Kong vs. Godzilla," and retrospective reviews have praised the practical effects that were groundbreaking for the time. With the evolution of CGI starting in the 1990s, a new and enhanced battle was a dream for fans many years in the making. When Legendary's "Godzilla vs. Kong" finally arrived in 2021, after the success of "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island," and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in 2014, 2017, and 2019 respectively, expectations were high, to say the least. Instead of leaving the victor of the battle ambiguous as the 1962 version did, the best explanation of the film's ending is that Godzilla emerges victorious, with the two titans going on to battle Mechagodzilla to destroy an all-powerful, synthetic alpha kaiju in the making.
That is one of the details of this movie that was always going to be tricky to pull off. A winner had to be declared, and one side of each kaiju's fandom was going to be disappointed. With the unexpected success of the film in the spring of 2021 amidst worldwide pandemic lockdowns, a potential rematch, and the future of Legendary's "Monsterverse" looked promising. And with that, "Godzilla vs. Kong 2" has just reached a major milestone.
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is officially underway
On the official "Godzilla vs. Kong" Instagram account, director Adam Wingard posted a brief, fun video to share the news. He opens the clip by walking into what appears to be a production studio and commenting, "Hi everyone, we are here in Australia about to start production on the new monster..." His words are cut short by two iconic sound effects — Kong's roar and Godzilla's piercing scream. The director then shared in the description that the "Monsterverse" will continue in March 2024.
"Godzilla vs. Kong 2" – or whatever name the film eventually takes on — was first announced in March 2022. It was a long year of waiting for any official announcement despite the lucrative box office gross for the first film. The lack of a post-credits scene, which had been the norm for each Monsterverse\ movie since 2017's "Kong: Skull Island," seemed to hint at a definitive ending for the series. The sequel was announced to start filming later in 2022, and with Wingard's super-short confirmation teaser now out, it can be confirmed that production has now commenced. Spring 2024 cannot arrive soon enough.