The Internet's Missing One Big Thing In Roasting Harry Styles' Don't Worry Darling Accent

Since Warner Bros. Discovery's release schedule has shrunk to only two films this year, it would undoubtedly benefit the studio if the two gained as little heat from the public as possible in the lead-up to their arrival. Unfortunately, that just hasn't happened for the upcoming "Don't Worry Darling," the mystery drama by director Olivia Wilde starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and musician turned big-screen star Harry Styles. With only his limited role in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" from 2017 and a cameo in "Eternals" post-credit scene to go off, the jury was still out on just how the former One Direction member would hold his own in a movie with him as co-lead. As it turns out, judgment has already been passed following a slew of scathing tweets responding to the first clip of "Don't Worry Darling."

Somehow, some viewers deemed it valid to judge an entire performance on a clip that lasted just over twice as long as it did reading this sentence. The 19-second snippet shows Styles' character, Jack Chambers, arguing with his wife Alice (Pugh) over the risk of losing the utopian life they've obtained thanks to the former's mysterious line of work. Unfortunately, the tension failed to land for viewers, who were too busy focussing on Styles' accent, which in turn highlighted a shocking observation.