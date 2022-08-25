The Walking Dead Spin-Off Isle Of The Dead Has A New, Equally Inscrutable Title

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the title "Isle of the Dead" is, well, dead. The Maggie and Negan spin-off will now be called "The Walking Dead: Dead City," but the spin-off appears to be keeping its original premise of seeing the continuing adventures of the unlikely pair as they head into the ruins of New York City. While "The Walking Dead" has featured city environments before, most notably in Season 1, the sharp focus on an urban setting will likely set "Dead City" apart from other installments in the franchise. It will be fascinating to see how Maggie and Negan navigate a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, as well as how the effects of zombies and the collapse of society have changed the city.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan said of the upcoming series in a previously reported statement: "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

As of now, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is expected to premiere in 2023.