The Devastating Death Of Joe E. Tata

Joe E. Tata, who was best known for his role as Nat Bussichio on "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at the age of 85, as reported by TMZ. He leaves behind a daughter, Kelly Tata, whom he shared with his ex-wife Susan Levy.

Although the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Tata was known to be suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a condition he was diagnosed with in 2014. Tributes to Tata began pouring in as soon as the news broke.

Tata was a familiar face to fans of network television who had a unique career throughout his half-century-long stint in showbusiness. Let's look back at some of the highlights.