23% Of Rick And Morty Fans Crowned This Classic Episode As The Series' Best

When "Rick and Morty" first burst onto the scene in 2013, one might have easily mistaken it for a parody of "Back to the Future," but with far more heavy drinking, neutrino bombs, mega fruit, and questionable decisions. Luckily for viewers, "Rick and Morty" was so much more, and the adventures of Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and Morty Smith (also Roiland) have since become legendary. Obviously, that is bound to happen when one has a portal gun that allows travel not only between spaces but different universes and dimensions as well.

One of the most prolific reoccurring trends in "Rick and Morty" is Rick's vast and unsurpassed intelligence, which makes him one of the most powerful individuals on the Central Finite Curve. This usually leads to hilarious outcomes because there is nothing that Rick can't do — just don't hassle him about a reset button. The show has proven to be a resounding success, and according to IMDb, the series has been nominated for 33 awards and has earned 18 of those. Recently, Looper decided to pose the question to fans of "Rick and Morty," which asked what is the best episode thus far — and there definitely was a clear winner.