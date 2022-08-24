She-Hulk's Showrunner Says This Has Been The Most Surprising Part Of The Show So Far

In an interview with Collider, showrunner Jessica Gao opened up about how surprised she was at the near-constant level of work that went into every frame of the finalized footage. She said, "there's nothing that can prepare you for working with Marvel Studios, so every new element is surprising. One of the most surprising things is just how much goes into every second of it. Even up to the premiere, I was still working on the show. That, to me, is probably the most surprising thing. They really will keep working on things and keep tweaking things, until the very end."

In short, according to Gao, Marvel's artistic process is one of thoroughness — potentially excessive thoroughness, but thoroughness nonetheless. That's a great deal of work to ensure intentionality. That being said, ever read a comment and immediately know what the Social Discourse™ surrounding it will be? Here's a friendly reminder to all of our readers across the world: it is both possible for a project to be dutifully designed and for it to not appease everyone's sensibilities in equal measure. There are simpler, more blunt ways to say that very thing but, hey, the point's been made.

What's best about this quote is that, in the context of the complete interview, it's clear that Gao is not only a Marvel fan, but a She-Hulk fan, as well. They could not have found a better person to put in those long hours to create a product that best showed off who Jennifer Walters could really be if given a chance to shine.