Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is Coming Back In The Most Unexpected Way
Few movies scream "cult classic" more than "Killer Klowns from Outer Space." Between having an absolutely ridiculous plot detailing an alien invasion of extraterrestrial beings that just happen to look, sound, and behave exactly like deranged circus clowns, a laudable devotion to practical effects over CGI, and an overabundance of imaginative props and set pieces (need we say more than "Klownzilla?"), the film was a guaranteed shoe-in to the classic horror canon right from the get-go. Even today, "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" stands the test of time, with its unabashed dedication to pure, simple fun standing out amid a sea of self-serious scares and massive blockbuster franchises.
In light of the cult status that "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" has achieved and in today's cultural tendency to give every possible hit flick from the 80s and 90s a modern-day reimagining, it may seem bizarre that the horror-comedy has never spawned any sequels. It hasn't been for a lack of trying, as the film's directors Stephen and Charles Chiodo have stated on numerous occasions their intent to bring the property back through both film and television, while Syfy has also publicly made plans to continue the story since they obtained the movie's rights. However, the long-awaited moment is finally at hand. "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" is coming back...but not in the way that one might expect.
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is becoming a video game
The dreams (and nightmares) of "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" fans came true when the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live showcase revealed that the movie is getting a video game adaptation in early 2023 for both current and last-generation consoles, courtesy of Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision. The nostalgia-soaked announcement trailer relishes in its 80s aesthetic, showcasing movie posters reminiscent of golden age slasher films, boxy desktop computers, and ye-olde-cassette-players. Most importantly, it features the freakish Klowns as they return to terrorize and prank Earth's populace once again.
Rather than a single-player cinematic experience to mirror the film, however, "Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game" will be an asymmetric multiplayer game in which players control either the humans or the Klowns as they battle against each other. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the trailer revealed that the game is spearheaded by Randy Greenback, the executive director of "Friday the 13th: The Game," which employs a similar gameplay system.
Still, fans of the original movie will be glad to know that the game adaptation shares some of the same creative talent. The Chiodo brothers both serve as executive producers and composer John Massari, who led the original film's score, has also returned. "We know our fans will be excited to be able to step into the oversized shoes of the Klowns for the first time... Because we are," the brothers said in a statement (via IGN).