Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is Coming Back In The Most Unexpected Way

Few movies scream "cult classic" more than "Killer Klowns from Outer Space." Between having an absolutely ridiculous plot detailing an alien invasion of extraterrestrial beings that just happen to look, sound, and behave exactly like deranged circus clowns, a laudable devotion to practical effects over CGI, and an overabundance of imaginative props and set pieces (need we say more than "Klownzilla?"), the film was a guaranteed shoe-in to the classic horror canon right from the get-go. Even today, "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" stands the test of time, with its unabashed dedication to pure, simple fun standing out amid a sea of self-serious scares and massive blockbuster franchises.

In light of the cult status that "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" has achieved and in today's cultural tendency to give every possible hit flick from the 80s and 90s a modern-day reimagining, it may seem bizarre that the horror-comedy has never spawned any sequels. It hasn't been for a lack of trying, as the film's directors Stephen and Charles Chiodo have stated on numerous occasions their intent to bring the property back through both film and television, while Syfy has also publicly made plans to continue the story since they obtained the movie's rights. However, the long-awaited moment is finally at hand. "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" is coming back...but not in the way that one might expect.