Sylvester Stallone Was Frightened By A Very Unexpected Game Of Thrones Character

Thanks to his legendary titular roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises — as well as dozens of other turns, including Barney Ross in "The Expendables" movies and the voice of King Shark in "The Suicide Squad" — Sylvester Stallone has established a dominating screen presence over the decades as characters you don't want to mess with. As such, when Stallone and his fellow filmmakers are looking for adversaries to go toe-to-toe with him on screen, they need to find an actor who makes you believe that they are actually capable of winning the battle.

Intense physical battles are key to the story in Stallone's new superhero adventure "Samaritan," which debuts exclusively on Prime Video Friday, August 26. Stallone stars in the film as Joe Smith, a reclusive sanitation worker in the crime-ridden metropolis of Granite City. Sam (Javon "Wanna" Walton), an inquisitive 13-year-old boy who lives on the garbage man's route, is convinced that Joe is, in reality, Samaritan, a superhero who is thought to have perished in a massive fire in Granite City 25 years earlier along with his brother-turned-adversary Nemesis.

Once Sam proves that Joe has superpowers, the boy's new friend becomes his mentor. That's a relief to Sam's hard-working single mother, Tiffany (Dascha Polanco), who has been struggling to keep her son off the violent streets. Unfortunately, the young teen has already become indebted to Cyrus (Pilou Asbæk), a ruthless gang leader looking to unearth the weapons of the villainous Nemesis as part of his plans to take over Granite City. With Sam's life in peril, Joe has no choice but to come out of hiding to save the boy and the city.

Given that Cyrus is a crucial role in "Samaritan," Stallone, who also produces the film, was saddled with the major responsibility of finding the perfect villain — and he happened to be watching the right show at the right time to find him.