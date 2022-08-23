Only Murders In The Building Fans Applaud This Theme Song Detail In The Season 2 Finale

The Season 2 finale of "Only Murders In the Building" is finally here, and the shocking final episode has certainly given fans plenty to discuss. The finale, titled "I Know Who Did It," gave us a glimpse into the former life of Poppy White (Adina Verson), whose real name is Becky Butler — the subject of Cinda Canning's (Tina Fey) acclaimed true-crime podcast "All is not OK in Oklahoma."

As shocking as this reveal was (especially since Poppy/Becky has served as Cinda's assistant for the past two seasons), the biggest twist of the episode was the revelation that Poppy/Becky was the true mastermind behind the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) — which she hoped would provide a decent story for Cinda's podcast, and get her the recognition that she desired. Yet, as this convoluted mystery comes to a close, the series provides us with yet another cliffhanger ending to set up the next season.

A year after the podcasting trio of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) catch Becky, an actor mysteriously dies during a play that Charles is starring in and which Oliver is directing. Although this shocking ending is certain to get plenty of buzz from fans online, many fans are also praising the peculiar song which closes out the season.