Red Sonja Has Cast The Perfect She-Devil With A Sword

According to Deadline, Matilda Lutz will play Red Sonja in the upcoming film of the same name. Lutz is known for her work in "Rings," "Medici," and "Revenge," where critics applauded the actress's performance. Lutz is joined by Wallis Day and Robert Sheehan, who will play Annisia and Draygan, respectively.

"Red Sonja" director M.J. Bassett has nothing but great things to say about the film's lead, commenting, "I've wanted to make a 'Red Sonja' movie since I was a teenager – she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision. When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja."

Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein also backed up Lutz's casting, saying, "M.J. is an amazing filmmaker with fantastic vision and Matilda was absolutely brilliant in 'Revenge' that we knew she was right for this role the moment we saw her — making them the perfect duo for R'ed Sonja.'"