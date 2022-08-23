House Of The Dragon's Paddy Considine Had One Big Fear About Joining The Series

"House of the Dragon" will surely make stars of its already established cast. After months of anticipation, the George R.R. Martin-led "Game of Thrones" prequel finally debuted to glowing reviews from both fans and critics. The demand for the series — set nearly two centuries before Daenerys Targaryen's attempts to take control of the Iron Throne — was so high that the HBO Max app crashed when the debut episode was available on Sunday night. The Hollywood Reporter was able to quantify the demand for the fantasy-drama series, revealing that nearly 10 million Targaryen purists tuned in for the debut, making it HBO's most-watched premiere.

With all eyes back on the world of "Game of Thrones," the lives of the cast members are forever about to change. The cast of "House of the Dragon" is rounded out with a series of internationally recognized actors, British soap opera veterans, and relatively unknown stars. In terms of peak recognizability, there's Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith, who has spent the last decade under the limelight thanks to his stints as Doctor Who and Milo in the memefied "Morbius." On the complete opposite spectrum is Rhaenyra Targaryen actor Emma D'Arcy, who only has a handful of credits under their belt.

And wedged in the middle is Paddy Considine, who has enjoyed a steady career as a thespian for over two decades. Prior to joining on as King Viserys, Considine had one big real-life fear before he became the patriarch of House Targaryen.