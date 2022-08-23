Minions: The Rise Of Gru Has A Very Different Ending In China

The ongoing conflict between Chinese government censors and Hollywood producers has reportedly reached a new battleground: "Minions: The Rise of Gru." The film might seem an innocuous title to be censored by any official agency, but new reports have come out that viewers of "Minions" in China have been treated to a different ending from the one the film originally had. And it's reminding interested parties of a controversy surrounding an alternate version of the ending of "Fight Club," of all things, that was also altered to suit censorship standards in China (via CNN).

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Fight Club" might not appear to have too much in common on the surface. But they can now both be accurately described as movies that have gotten new text-based endings for audiences in China in an attempt to bring their values in line with standards within the country.

You might assume that the alterations were possibly made to soften some of the things only adults notice in "Minions: The Rise of Gru," but in fact, the changed ending is a little more involved than that.