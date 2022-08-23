The Latest Trailer For Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Should Please Even The Most Skeptical Tolkien Fan

Amazon Prime doesn't have the best reputation for adapting novels in the high-fantasy genre. Think of "The Wheel of Time." It was the readers' disappointment in the adaptation that had J. R. R. Tolkien fans extremely nervous about the upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." While every streamer has botched a novel adaptation, there is something very nerve-wracking about Amazon getting their hands on the "Lord of the Rings" prequels.

"The Rings of Power" will follow Sauron's ascension to power, with a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) at the center of it all. Taking place in the Second Age, the new series will take place thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" films. Will Amazon Prime be able to match the magic Peter Jackson delivered in the early aughts? Highly considered to be one of the best trilogies of all time, if not the best, "The Lord of the Rings" movies leave some pretty big shoes to fill for "The Rings of Power." Thankfully, the final trailer for the Amazon Prime series promises that the new show will be something extraordinary and a different experience than the trilogy so loved.